Gridlock: Lagos commissioner indifferent as trucks take over Oshodi–Tin-Can Expressway

File photo: Tankers/trucks parked along Oshodi-Apapa Express way.

By Godwin Oritse & Godfrey Bivbere

LAGOS—Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, remained indifferent to the suffering and complaints of motorists and commuters, as truck and tanker drivers took over the road from Fatgbems to Berger Under Bridge, inward Tin-can Island port, yesterday.

Motorists and commuters, who plied the route, yesterday, spent hours in the gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking by both truck and tanker drivers, after paying illegal tolls to hoodlums, who are working closely with officials of government and security agencies operating along the route.

A truck driver, Olusola Akintola, told Vanguard that he had been on the road for five days trying to access the port despite being extorted N30,000 at the various checkpoints.

Akintola said that trucks whose owners are connected easily access the port, as the drivers are allowed easy passage.

He said they have lost hope of any solution to the gridlock along the Oshodi – Tin-can end of the port access road “until the federal and state governments decide to solve that problem.

“It is government people that are benefiting from this whole wahala while we are the ones suffering it. We are forced to leave our families and live on the road day and night. We eat here, bath here, go to toilet here and sleep here. I think the government is just wicked, they are benefiting from our pain and suffering,” he said.

Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO, Remi Ogungbemile, had earlier said that there had been several joint meetings on the way forward and a decision to commence clearance of the road had been reached.

He, however, explained that the major challenge is that a lot of people are benefiting from the problem.

Efforts to get Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, did not yield result as several calls to his phone number rang out with response.

Also, Public Affairs Officer of LASTMA, Taofeek Adebayo was unreachable for comment as of press time.

Some of the motorists who spoke to Vanguard on Monday, lambasted the state government for not being assertive and alive to its responsibilities.

“We are being subjected to untold hardship daily without any respite in sight,” Mr Solomon Anosike lamented.

Also, Mr. Adekunle Hassan, a worker in the area, narrated how difficult it is to get to work daily after spending several hours between Second Rainbow, and Berger Yard area.

According to Hassan,”The hardship on this axis is becoming unbearable. Imagine spending three hours from Second Rainbow to Otto Wharf. It’s crazy.

“This is what we go through everyday. And we were told that some top Government officials are feeding fat on this through corruption.

“If the governor is really serious about matching his words with action, he should set up a probe panel to thoroughly look into alleged cases of corruption and indiscipline leveled against government officials over Apapa Oshodi Expressway gridlock.

“There must be scapegoats to serve as a deterrent. He should take a discreet trip to Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to discover what motorists, commuters and residents are going through everyday.”

Also, a motorist, Mrs Bisi Oluwaseun, wondered why traffic managers would abandon their duty posts and allow miscreants to control traffic.

“Government has completely abandoned this Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to miscreants. There is no single LASTMA, police and other traffic managers on the road. They have left the job to miscreants and men of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW,” she said.

Earlier intervention

Recall that the Lagos State Government, NPA, and other stakeholders had agreed to adopt a new e-Call-up system for trucks at a crucial meeting which commenced on February 27, 2021, based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Aside the Lagos State government and the NPA, other stakeholders privy to the arrangement are the Nigeria Police Force, unions, and Truck Transit Park operators

The operation was agreed upon by stakeholders after thorough deliberation.

Sanwo-Olu’s promises on Apapa

Governor Sanwo-Olu, during an unplanned fact-finding visit to Apapa to ascertain the causes of incessant gridlock on roads leading to the seaports, assured that the new operational template for the presidential task team would be enforced by a combined team of the Lagos State Special Traffic and Enforcement Team and the police.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was determined to restore sanity on the Apapa axis.

The governor, with members of his cabinet, physically assessed the complexity of the situation that allowed heavy-duty trucks to clog up the access roads, as a blame game ensued between stakeholders operating within and around the Apapa seaports.

While the Committee of Freight Forwarders and Maritime Truckers, COFFAMAT, blamed NPA officials, the Presidential Task Force on Port Decongestion and the police for the corruption that allowed truck drivers to park indiscriminately on the road, the Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association, COMTUA, absolved the police and Task Force of blame and accused COFFAMAT, truck drivers and other stakeholders of not abiding by the rules.

A customs licensed clearing and forwarding agent, Mr. Boniface Okoye, blamed the NCS for giving undue access to the shippers’ council to leave empty containers in the port areas.