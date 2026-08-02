Frankfurt sign Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika

German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the signing of Nigeria international Raphael Onyedika from Belgian champions Club Brugge, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2031.

The 25-year-old arrives in Germany after four successful seasons with Club Brugge, having joined the Belgian side from Danish club FC Midtjylland in 2022.

During his time in Belgium, Onyedika established himself as Brugge’s first-choice defensive midfielder, winning two Belgian Pro League titles and making 24 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Reacting to the signing, Frankfurt’s board member for sport, Markus Krösche, praised the Nigerian midfielder’s qualities.

“Raphael Onyedika has not only impressed us with his physicality and strategic understanding of the game, but above all with his extraordinary consistency. At 25, he still has great potential and is an important building block in terms of the structure of our squad.”

Onyedika’s impressive performances at Club Brugge also earned him his senior debut for Nigeria in late 2022.

Since making his bow for the Super Eagles, he has gone on to win 26 caps and has scored three goals for the three-time African champions.

The midfielder is expected to strengthen Frankfurt’s engine room as the club looks to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League under head coach Adi Hütter.

Onyedika could make his competitive debut for Frankfurt in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against fifth-tier side St. Tönis on August 21 before the Eagles begin their Bundesliga campaign away to 1. FC Union Berlin on August 29.

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