Labour leaders urge journalists to strengthen watchdog role

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…Say holding government accountable, defending workers’ rights best tribute to Enoghase

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS — Labour leaders have called on journalists to strengthen their watchdog role by holding governments accountable and consistently drawing attention to the challenges facing Nigerian workers.

The call was made at the weekend in Lagos during a tribute event organised by the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) in honour of the late Labour and Business Editor of Daily Independent, Mr. Sylvester Enoghase.

Enoghase, who died on June 16 at the age of 60, was celebrated by journalists, labour leaders, family members, friends and associates for his contributions to labour reporting and advocacy.

The labour leaders said promoting workers’ welfare and ensuring accountability in governance remained the most fitting ways to preserve the memory and legacy of the veteran labour correspondent.

Tributes were presented by representatives of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Precision, Electrical and Related Equipment Senior Staff Association (PERESSA), Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), among others.

In a tribute, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero, described Enoghase as a professional journalist whose competence and commitment to labour reporting were widely recognised.

“When the news of the passing of our friend and colleague in the struggle, Comrade Sylvester Enoghase, first broke, we dismissed it as a rumour. The rest is now history, and here we are to bid farewell to this fine gentleman,” Ajaero said.

The General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, described the deceased as more than a journalist, saying he was a dependable partner in the struggle for social justice, workers’ welfare and national development.

Adeyemi said Enoghase devoted much of his professional career to reporting labour issues and amplifying the voices of Nigerian workers with professionalism and passion.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary-General of ASCSN, Mr. Tony Marsha, described Enoghase as a dedicated journalist and consummate professional whose contributions to journalism and the labour movement remained invaluable.

Marsha urged labour correspondents to uphold the ideals associated with Enoghase by maintaining professionalism, strengthening partnerships with social stakeholders and prioritising public-interest journalism.

“If we must continue to serve the memory of Sylvester, we must maintain that momentum of keeping the government in check. We also have the responsibility to continue to highlight the working conditions of the working class,” he said.

In a tribute delivered on his behalf by LAWAN Chairman, Mr. Toba Agboola, the Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, described Enoghase as an exceptional journalist and strong advocate for workers’ welfare.

Faleye said the late journalist used his profession to promote social justice, fairness and the interests of Nigerian workers, adding that his death had created a vacuum in labour reporting.

Former President of ASSBIFI, Mrs. Oyinkan Olasanoye, also described Enoghase as a steadfast ally of organised labour who believed strongly in building relationships and resolving conflicts.

She recalled his support during the ASSBIFI crisis, saying he contributed significantly to efforts aimed at resolving the dispute.

Other speakers at the event described Enoghase as a bridge-builder, a tireless advocate for workers’ rights and a respected journalist whose impact on labour reporting would continue to inspire future generations