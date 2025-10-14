Foundation empowers 113 pupils in Kuje with full scholarships

By Nnasom David

The Deola Smart Foundation has continued its commitment to education and child empowerment by awarding full scholarships to 113 pupils in Agwan Gede, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The gesture is part of the Foundation’s Back to School initiative, first launched in 2024, which provided scholarships to 39 pupils in its pilot phase.

This year’s expansion marks a major step in the Foundation’s mission to reduce the number of out-of-school children, beginning with communities across the FCT.

Speaking on the new phase of the program, the Founder of the Foundation, Barr. Deola Smart

Awujoola, said the initiative is driven by a desire to give every child a fair chance at education and a better future.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for transformation. Our goal is to ensure that no child is left behind because of financial limitations,” Barr. Smart said.

“We are committed to increasing the number of beneficiaries each year until every child in our reach has access to quality education.”

She added that the Foundation will continue to prioritize orphans and children from disadvantaged backgrounds to ensure that those who need support the most are not excluded.

The Proprietor of Science Primary School, Agwan Gede, expressed appreciation to Mrs. Smart and her Foundation for fulfilling their promise to expand the program.

“Since the Foundation’s first visit in 2024, enrollment has grown, and children are more motivated to learn. We are deeply grateful for this consistency and impact,” the proprietor said.

With the 2025 edition, the Deola Smart Foundation reinforces its long-term vision of ensuring

that every Nigerian child, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality education and a

brighter future.