Electoral Amendment: UK ready to walk this journey with Nigeria — Rowe

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The United Kingdom has expressed readiness to partner with Nigeria in strengthening its democratic processes through the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at a public hearing organised by the Joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters, chaired by Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), the Head of Development Cooperation, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Cynthia Rowe, commended Nigeria’s commitment to improving its electoral framework.

The hearing, titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 13, 2022 and Enact the Electoral Act 2025”, brought together lawmakers, INEC officials, civil society groups, and international partners to deliberate on key reforms ahead of the 2027 elections.

Rowe said the UK was delighted to support Nigeria’s homegrown efforts to deepen democracy and enhance the credibility of its elections.

“As your partner, the UK stands ready to walk this journey with Nigeria,” she said. “We are really delighted to be supporting this important Nigerian-led effort to strengthen institutions and the ongoing constitutional review process.

“As Nigerians say — and we’ve adopted this as one of our mottos — if you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. This process is a demonstration of collaboration among the legislature, INEC, political parties, civil society, the media, and citizens — all walking in the same direction.”

Rowe commended the National Assembly for its proactive efforts to make the electoral framework more transparent, inclusive, and credible.

“Public hearings give voice to citizens. They ensure that reforms are designed not just for the people, but with the people,” she noted. “This hearing goes beyond a legislative formality; it is a demonstration of trust in the people’s ability to shape the rules that govern them.”

She added that Nigeria’s democracy has shown resilience over the years, adapting and growing through each electoral cycle and reform effort.

“The 2023 general elections were a key moment in Nigeria’s democratic history. They revealed both the strengths and the lessons within the system. The commitment of the National Assembly to build on these lessons offers an opportunity to deepen civic engagement and introduce innovations.”

Rowe identified several critical areas for reform, including campaign finance regulation, electoral offenses, early voting, diaspora participation, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

“Enduring, credible, and transparent elections must include all parts of society,” she emphasized. “Your role as lawmakers cannot be overstated. You have the unique responsibility to shape a legal framework that will stand the test of time.”

She also commended the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) for its role in supporting democratic reforms and civic engagement in Nigeria.

“We, as your partners, commend your bipartisan and collaborative approach,” Rowe concluded. “The contributions of all stakeholders here today are invaluable, and we look forward to the successful completion of this process in good time for the next general elections.”