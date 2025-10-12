DIPF launches N50m scholarship exam for top JAMB performers in Southeast

De Imperial Philanthropic Family kicks off 50 Million Naira DIPF Scholarship Examination for 2025 Top JAMB Performers in the Southeast

The De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF) has kicked off its 50 Million Naira DIPF Scholarship Examination for the 2025 Top JAMB Performers across the Southeast region. The exercise began with strong participation in Ebonyi and Enugu States on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The Scholarship Examination which was held at EBSU CAS Hall, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and

National Grammar School, Nike, Enugu state had a Massive participation of top JAMB Performers in the concerned states.

The scholarship which is proudly sponsored by De Imperial Philanthropic Family, ably led by their National President High Chief Dr Sir Darlington Nwabunike (Eze Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’Anwu Ojoto) is to encourage and support excellence.

Granting interview to the media after the scholarship exercise, Dr. Frank Igbojindu, CEO of Best Brain Contest (Akpoazaa Group), an organizer of the program, remarked that the scholarship exercise aligns with DIPF’s mission to alleviate poverty in the Southeast. He reaffirmed the belief that education is the bedrock of any society and a ticket to a better future.

He further pointed that This initiative marks DIPF’s continued commitment to empowerment through education. Notably, this is DIPF’s second major scholarship initiative in the country; previously, a 500 Million Naira scholarship was launched for JSS1 students across the Southeast in 2023.

The current program, the 50 Million Naira Scholarship for 2025 Top JAMB Performers, is designed to encourage excellence and hard work among high-achieving students.

Barr Uche Nwose, coordinating Manager of Best Brain Contest Team in Ebonyi State stated that De Imperial Philanthropic Family is a prominent NGO with a track record of investing heavily in Southeast education, Health and Empowerment. He appreciated them for their continued efforts to supporting Education of the young people.

The DIPF Scholarship for Top JAMB Performers in Southeast will proceed in the following sequence:

Anambra State — Saturday, October 18, 2025

Abia State — October 24

Imo State — October 25

DIPF emphasizes alleviating poverty through education, improved healthcare, and empowerment. The organization remains steadfast in its belief that education is a catalyst for social and economic development in Southeastern Nigeria.