BIM/MASSOB confirms Uwazuruike’s voluntary offer to testify for Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The leadership of the Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM/MASSOB) has confirmed that its leader and Ijele Ndigbo, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has voluntarily offered to appear in court and testify in favour of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as one of his defence witnesses in his ongoing trial on treasonable charges.

In a statement issued on Sunday via WhatsApp, the BIM/MASSOB leadership said the decision reflects a “pragmatic approach” to addressing issues surrounding Kanu’s prolonged detention.

According to the statement signed by Mazi Chris Mocha, the group’s Director of Information and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, “This pragmatic approach challenges Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo National Assembly, and other Igbo groups to vehemently protest the oppression of their people and speak out in their defense.”

Describing Uwazuruike as a respected Nigerian of Eastern descent whose stance against the marginalization of his people is well known, BIM/MASSOB emphasized that apart from leading a non-violent and non-secessionist self-determination movement advocating for the rights of Igbo-speaking communities across the South-East and parts of Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Bayelsa States, Uwazuruike has consistently accused the Nigerian government of double standards.

The statement recalled that when Uwazuruike was granted partial bail on Friday, October 26, 2007, by a Federal High Court in Abuja—after spending two years and a day in solitary confinement—he questioned why he should be released temporarily to bury his late mother, Ezinne Monica Uwazuruike, while 10 of his members, including Comrade Uchenna Madu and Mr. Ambrose Anyaso, remained in detention at Keffi Prison.

After the burial on Saturday, January 19, 2008, Uwazuruike reportedly returned to the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, on January 22, demanding to be taken back into custody.

BIM/MASSOB quoted him as saying: “It is morally wrong for me to stay a day longer outside prison when my colleagues in the struggle, charged with the same offence, are still languishing in Keffi Prison.”

The group added that Uwazuruike had accused the Nigerian government of applying double standards by releasing leaders of other ethnic movements—such as Alhaji Asari Dokubo of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) and Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) leaders Dr. Frederick Fasehun and Otunba Gani Adams—along with their members, while his own followers remained incarcerated.

It further noted that Uwazuruike, after being refused re-arrest by then Imo State Deputy Commissioner of Police Ahmed Yusuf, sat by the roadside in front of the police headquarters in Owerri for hours, insisting he would not leave unless taken into custody.

Describing Uwazuruike as Ojukwu’s successor, the statement said: “Just a few days ago, as Ojukwu’s successor to the prestigious chieftaincy title of Ijele Ndigbo, Ralph Uwazuruike, in a viral live video, announced his decision to serve as one of the defence witnesses for the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”

“We applaud our leader for this pragmatic and non-violent approach and for his willingness to join other advocates in demanding Kanu’s release,” BIM/MASSOB stated.

The group concluded by saying: “By taking this bold stand, Ijele Ndigbo has challenged the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, South-East governors, Igbo lawmakers, and all Igbo groups to vigorously protest the oppression of their people and speak out in their defense.”