IPOB praises Abia, Sokoto Governors for visiting detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI——- THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday appreciated the Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Governor, Almad Aliyu Sokoto, for what it called his surprise visit to its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Sokoto prison.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also praise Hon. Aguocha and other concerned Igbos, including those living in Sokoto, for their visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to IPOB, “the kidnapping, extraordinary rendition, extended detention, unlawful trial, life imprisonment, and cruel transfer of Mazi Kanu to Sokoto prison will eternally trouble the Nigerian State.

IPOB statement read “The worldwide family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under our brave leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, express appreciation to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, along with Sokoto State Governor, Almad Aliyu Sokoto, for their surprise visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a prisoner of conscience at the Sokoto Correctional Center.

“We also praise Hon. Aguocha and other concerned Igbos, including those living in Sokoto, for their visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The kidnapping, extraordinary rendition, extended detention, unlawful trial, life imprisonment, and cruel transfer to Sokoto prison will eternally trouble the Nigerian State.

“Employing State security forces for false flag operations in the Eastern Region to create government-backed violence and terrorism evidence against IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be an injustice that we cannot overlook until a thorough independent investigation is carried out.

“Additionally, employing the mechanism of a prejudiced legal system to imprison an innocent individual, whose only “offense” was defending his people and striving for self-determination, from a nation that has marginalized and oppressed his people since gaining independence will eternally torment the creators of these malicious schemes.

“To Ndigbo and many aware Nigerians, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still a prisoner of conscience and a casualty of a tyrannical regime.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, did not commit any offense recognized by local or international law, to to warrant imposing a severe ruling on the innocent individual.

“Ndigbo have been deeply agitated by the extent of injustice inflicted on Nnamdi Kanu. His abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya, five years of unlawful detention, illegal trial, conviction, life sentence, and transfer to Sokoto prison amid severe insecurity represent the utmost level of provocation to IPOB and to Ndigbo as a whole. However, we have absorbed everything during our wait for justice and reason to triumph.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is cherished by more than 90% of Ndigbo and numerous well-meaning Nigerians and foreigners. If the biased government believes that relocating him to Sokoto will make people give up on this sacred project, they are mistaken because a destined individual will always encounter his destiny supporters wherever he is.

“Ndigbo and honorable individuals will always stand by Mazi Kanu. Nonetheless, the condition here is that the Nigerian government has to guarantee his protection. May no harm come to him, whether on purpose or by accident.”