Sentencing Kanu will never break our spirit – Pro-Biafra Groups

By Emmanuel Iheaka

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has declared that the sentencing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment will not weaken their resolve to continue the agitation for the actualization of Biafra.

The groups made the declaration during a press conference held on Friday in Owerri, Imo State.

The coalition includes:

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC)

Billie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI)

Biafra Liberation Council (BLC)

Biafra Revolutionary Force (BRF)

Biafra Revolutionary Organization (BRO)

Biafra Reconciliation (BR)

Union of Biafra Scientists and Engineers (UBSE)

Reading the coalition’s position, the leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, strongly condemned Kanu’s conviction, alleging that the Federal Government has continued to violate international treaties on the right to self-determination.

He stated:

“The coalition, having met and deliberated on the current political situation in Nigeria—the deepening tribalism, selfish tendencies, and the sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, to life imprisonment—hereby resolves as follows:

“That the collegiate leadership of the pro-Biafra organizations totally condemns and rejects the sentencing pronounced against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“That the Nigerian state has deliberately violated international treaties on human and people’s rights to which it is a signatory as a member of the United Nations and the African Union.

“That sentencing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment will never deter or derail the self-determination struggle for the actualization and restoration of Biafra.

“That the leadership of the coalition calls for stronger unity of purpose among all Igbo political activism groups, as the struggle for political emancipation in Nigeria has intensified.

“That the sponsored influx of ISWAP, Boko Haram, and other terrorist groups into various parts of Nigeria will continue to be resisted and expelled from Biafran land and territory.

“That the imprisonment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in faraway Sokoto State will never dampen our spirit or weaken our resolve to actualize Biafra, but instead has strengthened us further. We shall continually defend our fatherland and ancestral heritage.”