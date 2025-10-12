Beverage firm targets Gen Zs with new campaign

By Henry Ojelu

Coca-Cola has announced plans to re-introduce its “Share a Coke” campaign, in which customers can find different names on Coca-Cola bottles and cans.

The company said in a statement on Monday that the brand relaunch would be on an unprecedented scale of shareability and personalization for a new generation, pushing the boundaries of innovative brand experiences.

In 2011, the brand launched this first-of-its-kind campaign in which you could find your name in place of the logo – an industry-first in personalization.

Now the brand wants customers to “share a Coke” with their friends to celebrate friendship and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The new campaign will have a focus on Gen Z, whom, according to the company, were very young when the first campaign hit the market in 2011.

The company statement said further that it had found out that 72 per cent of Gen Z crave authenticity and want to connect with real people in everything they do, and the current campaign.

Valerie Odubogun, Director, Frontline Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria said: “In today’s digital world, it is important to celebrate the unique bonds of friendships and celebrate this important human connection.

“Share a Coke’ reminds us that memories happen when we come together and experience the real magic of human connection; those spontaneous moments of laughter, stories, and genuine connection, shared over a Coca-Cola can, make life so special.”

Under the current campaign, the brand’s unique customisation platform offers more names to choose from and the ability to add one’s personal touch and create a truly unique Coca-Cola can or bottle to express appreciation for friends, family, and loved ones.

According to the statement. “ In a world where interactions online can feel momentary, sharing a Coke offers a tangible way to show you care.

“Meaningful connections thrive both online and offline. While digital spaces keep us close, it’s those shared moments in real life that make for long -lasting memories, yet the physical ‘third spaces’ that nourish these meaningful connections are in decline.

“Share a Coke” is celebrating the connections and experiences that define this generation in spaces that allow moments of togetherness to thrive.”