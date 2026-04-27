Kefas commissions 5km Ibi–Nwonyo road

… Says FG to Resume Work on Ibi Bridge

By Femi Bolaji,

Jalingo — The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has commissioned the five-kilometer Ibi–Nwonyo road, a project executed by his administration to bolster infrastructure and stimulate economic activities in Ibi local government area of the state.

The Ibi–Nwonyo road, which serves as the primary access route to the venue of the Nwonyo International Fishing Festival, has provided a facelift to the area and its economy.

Speaking on Monday during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Kefas emphasized that his administration remains committed to prioritizing infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

He noted that the newly constructed road would ease movement for both residents and visitors, while enhancing the commercial potential of the area.

The Governor also shared a major development regarding connectivity to the state via Ibi, announcing that work is set to resume on the Ibi Bridge project.

He attributed this breakthrough to fruitful discussions held last week with President Bola Tinubu.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary overseeing the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Samuel Lauya, observed that prior to this intervention, access to the Nwonyo festival grounds posed a serious challenge to motorists and tourists.

He added that the completed project would not only improve accessibility but also alleviate traffic congestion during the annual festival periods.

Lauya disclosed that the project was awarded in March 2026 at a cost exceeding ₦3 billion.

The Managing Director of Mould Nigeria Limited, the firm that handled the construction, Samuel Oyafemi, expressed his gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to contribute to Taraba’s developmental landscape.