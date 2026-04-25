TuBaba dazzles, Nollywood stars shine at Vanguard’s night of glamour, glitz, entertainment, undiluted fun 

By Mike Ebonugwo & Benjamin Njoku

It was yet another unforgettable evening of colour, elegance, music and high-society celebration as the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2025 transformed the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos into a vibrant meeting point of style, culture and entertainment. This prestigious annual event, which honours outstanding individuals from various sectors in recognition of their excellent service to the people, once again delivered on its promise of one night of glitz, glamour, excitement, and glory.

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From about 4 p.m., the surroundings of the venue already carried a familiar buzz. Vehicles arrived in steady succession as guests stepped out in carefully chosen outfits that set the tone for the evening. The entrance area was already alive with activity—photographers calling out for shots, guests exchanging warm greetings, and small groups forming as anticipation quietly built. The atmosphere was electric with expectation, as guests from all walks of life converged on this iconic venue for what promised to be an extraordinary celebration of achievement and entertainment.

When the red carpet officially opened at 5 p.m., it quickly evolved into a striking showcase of fashion and personality, brilliantly compered by Benneth Ogbeiwi(aka Uncle Ben) and Bolanle Olukanni. It was busy, colourful, and full of energy. Guests paused repeatedly for photographs, some laughing mid-pose while others adjusted their outfits under the constant burst of camera flashes. The walkway became more than an entry point; it turned into a stage of its own where style, confidence, and celebration met before the main event even began. Some of elite guests brought their signature glamour and celebrity appeal to the proceedings, spicing up the evening with their bold personalities, massive fan base, and remarkable dress sense. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement to the red carpet experience, as they were immediately engaged for interviews by news men, especially television crews. This ensured that the pre-show entertainment matched the high standards of the main event.

Ladies arrived in flowing gowns, glittering dresses, and richly styled traditional attire, while the men complemented them with sharp suits and elegant native wear. The diversity of fashion on display reflected both modern sophistication and cultural pride, giving the red carpet its own identity as one of the evening’s standout highlights.

Nollywood stars bring shine, glamour

It was not a night reserved for movie stars, but rather a celebration of individuals across society who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour. Yet, Nollywood stars who thronged the event turned it into a night of glitz and glamour.

Many of the actresses slayed the red carpet in stylish outfits, drawing cameras and applause as they brought their signature flair to the ceremony.

Though the spotlight was meant for honorees from business, politics, and public service, the presence of Nollywood’s finest added colour and celebrity wattage to the evening, reminding everyone that in Nigeria, no major celebration is complete without the industry’s biggest faces.

Those in attendance included comic actor Charles Inojie, Zeb Ejiro, Emeka Ike, Cossy Ojiakor, Betsy Ikeme , Ijeoma Imoh, Joke Lawal, Bolanle Elesomi, Temidayo Babatunde. Also, content creators were not left out as the likes of Kofanky, Chioma Love , Sissy Eyes and , Elva Adaeze made their presence felt

Inside the hall, the hosting prowess of the compere duo of Uncle Ben and Bolanle ensured that every guest felt like a star, creating memorable moments for all.

As the event progressed the atmosphere shifted into a more refined but equally engaging mood. The setting was warm and carefully arranged, with soft lighting, orderly seating, and a crowd that clearly understood they were part of a major social and entertainment gathering. There was a calm sense of expectation, the kind that builds when an audience knows the night will unfold in memorable stages. The venue’s elegant décor and professional setup reflected the importance of the occasion, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence across multiple sectors.

Event formally began with a soulful rendition of the Nigerian National Anthem by Kemi Sings. The award presentations formed the backbone of the event, but they were anything but rigid. Each segment carried a light, entertaining touch. Presenters kept the audience engaged with humour, playful remarks, and smooth delivery that drew consistent reactions across the hall. Every presentation felt less like a formal announcement and more like a shared celebration of achievement. The awards recognised outstanding individuals from various sectors who had rendered excellent service to the people, and each recipient was celebrated not just for their accomplishments, but for their contributions to society.

Applause often broke out even before winners were fully announced, and recipients were warmly received with cheers and visible excitement as they made their way to the stage. Music cues and audience interaction were seamlessly woven into the presentations, ensuring the formal recognition of excellence retained a lively and enjoyable rhythm throughout. The ceremony maintained a perfect balance between prestige and accessibility, making every honouree feel valued while keeping the audience thoroughly engaged.

What stood out most was the balance between prestige and entertainment. The ceremony never felt distant or overly formal; instead, it remained dynamic and engaging, with the audience fully involved from start to finish. This unique blend of honouring excellence while maintaining an atmosphere of celebration has become the hallmark of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, setting it apart as one of Nigeria’s most anticipated annual events.

The entertainment segments sustained that energy without interruption, featuring an impressive lineup that showcased the best of Nigerian musical and performance talent.

The Laolu Gbenjo Musical Group, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated live music groups, delivered a high-energy live band performance that immediately lifted the atmosphere. Their delivery of familiar, evergreen and well-loved local and foreign hit songs had guests clapping, singing along, and gradually rising to their feet. Some of their renditions included hit tracks by Marvin Gaye, Cool and the Gang, Whispers, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Flavour, Davido, Wizkid, The Oriental Brothers, Cardinal Rex Lawson, etc. The rhythm of each individual track carried an infectious joy, turning the performances into an experience rather than mere background music, and keeping the entire hall in motion. Their reputation as masters of live entertainment was fully justified, as they created an atmosphere of pure musical enjoyment that bridged generations and musical tastes.

Before the event formally kicked off, the Black Edge Performance Troupe welcomed the guests in style with a music and dance performance that helped whet the appetite of all for the great entertainment ahead. Their vibrant cultural display blended dance, rhythm and storytelling. Their choreography was sharp, expressive, and tightly executed, earning loud applause from the guests. The performance added a rich cultural dimension to the night, bridging tradition and contemporary stage artistry in a compelling way. Their appearance added more excitement to an already stellar lineup, demonstrating the organisers’ commitment to providing diverse and high-quality entertainment.

They were complemented by a cultural group that goes by the name of Ubo Ndi Eze from Enugu State. They were at the event to give praise support to Chief Jim Nwobodo, one of the awardees. And they did that with infectious passion and energy.

The climax of the evening came with the arrival of 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) on stage, marking his second appearance at this prestigious awards ceremony, having first performed in 2019 alongside Adekunle Gold when the event was hosted by Bovi. This year, the legendary artiste took the stage solo, ready to take the guests on an unforgettable musical journey through his extensive catalogue of hits.

The reaction was immediate. A wave of excitement swept through the hall as the iconic artiste stepped into view, and the atmosphere shifted instantly. The performance that followed held the audience firmly in its grip. 2Baba had promised an unforgettable night of music and dance, showcasing his best hits, and he delivered on that promise with a masterful performance that demonstrated why he remains one of Nigeria’s most beloved musical icons.

He delivered a powerful set drawn from his timeless catalogue, including classics such as “African Queen” and “Implication.” These songs, deeply rooted in Nigeria’s music history, sparked an emotional response from the crowd, with guests singing along word for word while others stood immersed in nostalgia and admiration. The “African Queen” crooner demonstrated his enduring appeal, dishing out his favorite songs and infectious dance steps that had the entire venue moving.

Each performance carried a strong sense of connection. Every chorus was met with collective voices, every pause built anticipation, and every moment reinforced the shared experience between artist and audience. It was less of a performance and more of a collective memory being relived in real time. 2Baba’s ability to connect with his audience, built over decades of musical excellence, created an atmosphere of shared joy and celebration that defined the evening.

The Nigerian music legend had earlier expressed his enthusiasm for the event, recalling his 2019 performance and promising that this edition would be equally amazing. “It’s time again for the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2026. I was at the event in 2019 and it was amazing. Amazing people, amazing time. This one will not be different. I will be there live on the 24th of April, 2026. I call on Lagosians to come out for the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2026. I will take the guests on a musical journey,” he had promised, and he fulfilled that commitment spectacularly.

Throughout the night, the transition between awards and entertainment remained smooth and intentional. The ceremony flowed effortlessly from recognition to performance, from formal honour to shared celebration, maintaining a consistent rhythm that defined the entire event.

By the end of the evening, what remained was more than a list of winners. The Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2026 had once again proven itself as a premier event on Nigeria’s social calendar, bringing together the best of fashion, entertainment, and recognition of excellence in a night that will be remembered for years to come.

A night that delivered glamour, glitz, entertainment, and undiluted fun.