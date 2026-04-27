Aviation fuel crisis: NMDPRA fixes new price band

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on Monday, recommended that the price of Jet-A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel, should range between N1,760 and N1,988 per litre and N1,809 and N2,037 per litre in Lagos and Abuja.

NMDPRA said the price band was arrived at following deliberations by a technical committee it convened on April 24, 2026, to address the persistent surge in aviation fuel costs and the concerns raised by domestic airlines.

NMDPRA also recommended that energy marketers sell directly to airline operators, adding that marketers should consider a 30-day credit window for airlines to pay up for supplies made.

The outcome of the meeting, in a statement shared with Vanguard, reads: “Following the engagements and current market fundamentals, we believe the indicative end-user price should range between N1,760 and N1,988 per Litre and N1,809 and N2,037 per Litre in Lagos and Abuja respectively. The indicative prices are based on Platts average prices for the period 17th-23rd April 2026. Products purchased outside this window may be higher due to high volatility in current prices precipitated by the United States and Iran war and varying operational costs by operators.

“NMDPRA should direct marketers to sell directly to the airline operators within this period.

“To ensure price stability, NMDPRA should engage DPRP to adjust the premium on Platts and cost variation element that was recently increased by the refinery.

“NMDPRA to work with FAAN and NCAA to validate airside distributors with infrastructures to trim the number of airside operators based on agreed criteria.

“The Ministry of Aviation should facilitate a consultative meeting between oil marketers and airline operators to resolve outstanding debts.

“Marketers should consider a 30-day credit window for airlines to pay up for supplies made. NMDPRA to recommend the inclusion of ATK under the Naira for crude Initiative.”