‘Tinubu put me in charge of Abia APC’ – Orji Kalu, Okezie Kalu claim

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Kalu (Abia North) have both said that President Bola Tinubu told them to take charge of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

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Abia State governor is Dr. Alex Otti, a member of the Labour Party, LP. This means, according to Okezie, “the highest ranking political office holders like the Deputy Speaker takes care of the affairs in Abia state.”

However, Orji Kalu also said: “As the most senior Governor in the state, I am committed to working closely with all stakeholders, in line with the President’s directive.”

They both released statements posted on their official Facebook handles at about the same time.

Okezie Kalu

The Deputy Speaker wrote: “Thank you, the President and Commander in chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for insisting that governors should handle the issues of the party in the states with APC Governors, while the highest ranking political office holders like the Deputy Speaker takes care of the affairs in Abia State.

“Thanks for reemphasising this on Friday during the engagement.

“You have always worked with this model all through the ward, local government and state congresses and it has brought us great success. It has united the party more than ever before and we are ready to win elections in Abia State for you and for every one who has an interest to contest under our party.

“Thanks to the National Working Committee for the great job you are doing, we will continue to work with every stakeholder until victory is assured.

“Abia APC has never been this united and forward looking thanks to your support. We will deliver Abia votes overwhelmingly.”

Orji Kalu

On his part, Senator Kalu wrote: “I sincerely thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the confidence reposed in me, and the marching order to coordinate activities in Abia State in respect of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“As the most senior governor in the state, I am committed to working closely with all stakeholders, in line with the President’s directive, to ensure that the APC in Abia produces candidates who are widely acceptable, united in purpose, and well-positioned to secure victory in the state for the President’s re-election, while advancing the best interests of Abia State and Nigeria at large.”

Vanguard News