3 countries that came close to pulling out of the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is widely regarded as the biggest stage in international football, but over the years, several countries have come dangerously close to missing out; not because of results on the pitch, but due to politics, conflict, and internal decisions.

Here’s a look at three countries that nearly pulled out of the World Cup at different points in history

Iran (2022 World Cup)



In the lead-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Iran faced mounting international pressure amid widespread protests and human rights concerns. Calls for a boycott or expulsion created uncertainty over their participation, although the team ultimately competed in the tournament.

North Korea (1966 World Cup)



North Korea nearly missed the 1966 FIFA World Cup due to political tensions and issues surrounding international recognition. Despite the challenges, they eventually took part and stunned the world by reaching the quarter-finals.

Netherlands (1978 World Cup)



Ahead of the 1978 FIFA World Cup, Netherlands considered boycotting the competition due to concerns over Argentina’s military regime at the time. While debates intensified, the Dutch team ultimately participated and went on to reach the final.

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