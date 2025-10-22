AWEAA forum highlights women’s role in economic growth

By Esther Onyegbula

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Alumnae Association (AWEAA) on Monday held its Leadership Transition and Growth Forum in Lagos, marking the formal handover of its executive leadership and the unveiling of its 2023–2025 Impact Report.

The event, which took place at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, brought together women entrepreneurs, development partners, representatives of the business community, and members of the media to reflect on the association’s growth and chart a fresh course for its alumnae network across Nigeria.

The forum also featured the unveiling of the AWEAA Impact Magazine, a publication highlighting the association’s milestones, programmes, and member success stories that underscore the growing role of women entrepreneurs in innovation, job creation, and social transformation.

Participants were engaged in an informative session led by Michael Maxwell, a tax expert from KPMG Africa, who provided insights on how businesses can navigate upcoming tax reforms. In a separate session, representatives of the Bank of Industry (BOI) through its GLOW (Guaranteed Loan for Women) finance programme shared strategies to help women-owned enterprises access funding and scale sustainably.

Outgoing president of the association, Mrs. Adebisi Odeleye, expressed gratitude to members and partners for their support during her tenure, noting that the association had grown in visibility and reach.

“We were able to exhibit in four countries, maximize opportunities, and connect with organizations that support women entrepreneurs to ensure our voices are heard,” she said.

In her inaugural address, the incoming president, Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, pledged to build on existing partnerships while strengthening inclusion and expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs nationwide.

“We will be driving this agenda intentionally through our state representatives who play a critical role in fostering relationships and championing local initiatives that reflect the heartbeat of this association,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Ezenwa Chinwe, Chief Executive Officer of Lelook Nigeria Limited, emphasized the importance of creating spaces for collaboration and mentorship among women entrepreneurs.

“I came here to inspire younger women and encourage them to take bold steps in growing their businesses,” she said.

The event also doubled as AWEAA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), during which members discussed the association’s strategic plans, adopted key resolutions, and reaffirmed their commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs to start, scale, and sustain thriving enterprises.

As the association transitions into a new phase of leadership, participants described the forum as “inspiring and transformative,” noting its focus on practical solutions and collaboration.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Alumnae Association (AWEAA) is the umbrella body for Nigerian participants of the U.S. Department of State’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme. The association provides a platform for networking, mentorship, and capacity building aimed at equipping women to lead enterprises that contribute to inclusive economic growth.