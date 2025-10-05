Army dismisses report of bandits overrunning troops in Kwara

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading a recent online report alleging that bandits overran troops in Obanla, Kwara State, and carted away six General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) along with over 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Policao Okoye, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division Nigerian Army, clarified that troops of 148 Battalion (Rear), currently conducting clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara States, have continued to record significant operational successes.

“Contrary to the sensational claims, the troops mounted a strong blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border axis, where they neutralized two armed bandits and recovered two brand new AK-47 rifles,” Okoye stated.

He stressed that at no time were Army positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements, describing the publication as “a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops.”

The Army urged members of the public to disregard the false report and continue to support ongoing military operations with credible information.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to decisively dealing with all forms of criminality across the country and will sustain the tempo of operations until all criminal networks in Kogi, Kwara, and adjoining states are dismantled,” the statement added.