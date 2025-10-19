3000 Lagosians benefit from empowerment programme

By Nnasom David

The City Boy Movement has empowered 3000 Lagos residents in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration aims to uplift millions of Nigerians out of poverty through various programs, with a broader agenda to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Director General, City Boy Movement, Mr Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, while speaking to Lagosians at the special prayer and empowerment programme organised to commemorate the 40th birthday of the Grand Patron, Barr. Seyi Tinubu, organised by the Lagos State Chapter of City Boy Movement under the leadership of Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, described Seyi Tinubu as a man of exceptional character whose leadership acumen Inspires Nigerian youths.

“Over the years, I have had the rare privilege of working closely with our Grand Patron, and I can testify that he is a man of exceptional character. He’s generous, quiet and extends support to those in need.

“He does not seek applause or recognition. He simply acts, driven by one vision: to empower young Nigerians and give them the tools to succeed.

“I am elated with the empowerment programme benefiting 3,000 vulnerable Lagosians. This extraordinary gesture reflects the true character of Barr. Seyi Tinubu—quiet, consistent, and profoundly impactful,” attests Shoga.

The DG commended Lagos State Director of City Boy Movement, Barr. Moyosore Ogunlewe, who also serves as Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, for his dedication and organisational capacity in making the event a success.

On his part, Barr. Moyosore Ogunlewe Lagos State City Boy Movement Director and Chairman of Kosofe LGA, noted that the empowerment programme was organised to celebrate the Ruby Jubilee of Barr. Seyi Tinubu, and also to inspire Nigerian youths.

“Barr. Seyi Tinubu is a visionary leader with extraordinary influence on young Nigerians and our nation. He is the Grand Patron and Founder of the City Boy Movement worldwide, a successful entrepreneur, and a patriot whose conviction and future vision inspire us all.

“Barr. Seyi Tinubu embodies the essence of the City Boy Movement—a community of young Nigerians who deeply believe that our nation’s transformation is not just possible but inevitable. At 40, he stands as a testament to excellence, integrity, and commitment to the Renewed Hope vision, proving that patriotic service and entrepreneurial success can thrive together.

“The City Boy Movement, conceived in Barr. Seyi Tinubu’s visionary mind, is a movement of purpose designed to empower young Nigerians to actively participate in governance. Under his distinguished leadership, it has evolved into a dynamic force of grassroots advocates committed to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformational agenda, participating actively in Nigerian politics, and contributing to our nation’s redemption story driven by tangible impact and visible results.”

While the Director General, Mr Oluwatosin Francis Shoga re-emphasised the core mandate of City Boy Movement, he affirmed that the group remains firmly committed to four objectives: supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, advocating for his impactful policies, mobilising support for his re-election, and promoting meaningful youth engagement in governance.

“I also conducted a symbolic presentation of N50,000 cash grants to beneficiaries and spent quality time with Lagos State Coordinators of City Boy Movement and women support groups,” stated Shoga

Shoga further assured, with leaders like Barr. Seyi Tinubu guiding the youths’ path, the future of Nigerian youth is bright and full of promise,” he assured.

The event had in attendance, Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Miranda; Member Representing Surulere Constituency at Lagos State Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot; National Coordinator of City Boy Movement, Favour Abayomi; Lawmaker Representing Ilaje Constituency II at Ondo State Assembly, Hon. Princess Olawumi Fayemi Obayelu; religious leaders, traditional rulers and other support groups.