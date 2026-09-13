Rufai, Dabiri clash over stranded Nigerian in India

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

A fresh disagreement has erupted between broadcaster Oseni Rufai and Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, over efforts to assist a Nigerian, identified as Ekene, who is reportedly being held at a deportation detention centre in India.

Rufai alleged that he sent Ekene’s contact details and location at the Lampur detention centre in Sewa Sedan, New Delhi, to NIDCOM and Dabiri-Erewa about a week ago, but that no official reached out to him.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, said she had directed Rufai to send the details through NIDCOM’s official email channel, through which, she said, the necessary response would be provided.

The disagreement played out on social media, X platform, after Rufai said he contacted Ekene and was informed that he had not been contacted by NIDCOM.

Rufai subsequently shared what he described as screenshots of an acknowledgement email from NIDCOM as evidence that the commission received the information.

He also alleged that Dabiri-Erewa blocked him on the platform after he raised questions about the response to Ekene’s situation.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa said she had blocked Rufai and others because of what she described as the increasingly “toxic” nature of the platform.

She also said she had previously responded to issues raised through media platforms and had asked Rufai to send Ekene’s details to NIDCOM’s official email.

“And below is the official response sent to Mr Rufai Oseni when he reached out after I asked him to do so,” Dabiri-Erewa said in a post, adding that further updates would be provided through NIDCOM’s official channels.

Rufai disputed the timeline of the response, claiming that the email response was sent at 7:59am on Sunday, after he had raised the issue publicly.

He said he had contacted Ekene again and that the Nigerian confirmed that he had not received any communication from the commission.

Rufai said his immediate concern was to help Ekene return to Nigeria, adding that a Nigerian donor had offered to assist with his flight arrangements.

“To God be the glory! I have just got off a phone call. A kind Nigerian is willing to help Ekene get back home,” Rufai said.

He added that he would continue advocating for Ekene’s return and subsequently draw attention to other Nigerians reportedly stranded in India.

According to Rufai, Ekene’s wife and children are in Nigeria, while he has been seeking assistance for his return from the detention facility.

Rufai also claimed that more than 200 Nigerians remained stranded at the deportation camp in India.

The development comes against the backdrop of an amnesty programme in India which, according to reports cited in the dispute, has facilitated the return of more than 4,000 Nigerians since May 2025.

Dabiri-Erewa had also pointed to the return of Nigerians under the amnesty arrangement while responding to concerns about those still in detention.

Rufai, however, maintained that the focus should be on ensuring that Ekene and other Nigerians who remain stranded receive assistance.

He called on Nigerians willing to assist with Ekene’s return to contact him, saying the immediate priority was to secure the resources needed for his flight home.

Dabiri-Erewa said further information on the matter would be made available through NIDCOM’s official handles and email channels.