2027: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi lack capacity to move Nigeria forward – Adebayo campaign

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi lack the capacity to move Nigeria forward if elected in 2027.

The council’s Chief Communications Adviser, Comrade Mark Adebayo, stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, while urging Nigerians to participate actively in the election and protect their votes.

Adebayo said the SDP presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, was better prepared to lead the country, describing him as intellectually equipped and backed by a comprehensive blueprint for addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

He said the SDP candidate represented a genuine alternative to what he described as the country’s “establishment politicians”, whom he accused of viewing public office as a means of personal enrichment.

According to him, the major political tendencies in the country had failed Nigerians, describing them as “two sides of the same coin”.

Adebayo said the SDP candidate’s policy approach was superior to those of Atiku and Obi, particularly in the areas of economic management, labour, production and governance.

He also criticised the records of the two former governors, arguing that Adewole Adebayo offered a more consistent and practical approach to addressing the country’s problems.

On Tinubu, the SDP spokesman said there was “absolutely no basis for comparison” between the president and his party’s candidate, accusing the administration of worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity.

He urged Nigerians to vote massively and defend their ballots, insisting that doing so was essential to securing credible leadership.

“President Tinubu knows and all Nigerians know that in a free, fair and credible election, he will lose in a landslide in 2027,” he said.

Adebayo said the SDP candidate had distinguished himself by producing a policy document titled Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity, which he described as a detailed plan for tackling economic hardship, infrastructure deficits and insecurity within four years.

He urged Nigerians to consider the candidate as the credible “third force” ahead of the 2027 presidential election.