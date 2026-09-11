APC youth leader urges young Nigerians to embrace leadership

By Dickson Omobola

South-West Zonal Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adesuyi Daramola, has urged young people to move beyond political mobilisation and become active participants in leadership and governance.

Daramola cited Seyi Tinubu as an example, saying his advocacy for and support of greater youth inclusion, empowerment and participation in governance should be emulated.

He described Seyi’s engagement with young Nigerians as an important contribution towards creating opportunities for a new generation of leaders.

He spoke at the APC South-West Youth Leadership & Engagement Programme held at Lagos Television, LTV, Ikeja, Lagos.

The summit brought together youth leaders, elected officials, party stakeholders and emerging political leaders from across the six South-West states, with discussions centred on youth inclusion in governance, leadership development, capacity building and grassroots political participation.

Daramola said: “Youth leadership must move beyond attendance and mobilisation. It must be about capacity, responsibility, participation, ownership and measurable political action.”

Looking towards 2027, Daramola urged young progressives to strengthen the APC at the grassroots and return to their respective states, local governments, wards and polling units better prepared and organised.

“Every state matters. Every local government matters. Every ward matters. Every polling unit matters. And every young progressive has a role to play,” Daramola said.

He called on young APC members to continue building their capacity, deepen grassroots participation and contribute meaningfully to progressive governance and the political future of the country.

He also recognised the contributions of the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and APC National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel, towards youth development and political participation.

A key member of the summit’s planning committee, Alabi Opeyemi, also commended Daramola for his tenacity, courage and commitment to ensuring that the programme was successfully organised and beneficial to young people.

Opeyemi described the summit as a timely platform for building the capacity of young progressives and promoting meaningful participation in politics and governance. He praised Daramola for bringing young leaders and stakeholders together to exchange ideas and prepare for greater responsibilities.

The summit featured an interactive panel session comprising Vinod Obasa, Dr Muritala Seriki, Oluwagbemiga Abiola and Alli Balogun, who shared insights on leadership, grassroots mobilisation, political participation and youth involvement in governance.

Among the VIP guests at the event were Adewale Adedeji, Bisi Yusuf, Lateef Ibirogba, Ayodele Elegbeleye, Leonard Akinribigbe, Moyosore Ogunlewe, Kolawole Babatunde, Adekunle Elegbeleye and other party leaders and stakeholders.