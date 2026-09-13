Cross River commissioner Eka William dies

By Emma Una, CALABAR

The Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Prince Eka William, has died in an Abuja hospital, throwing the state’s political and public service community into mourning.

William reportedly died on Saturday evening while receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

His death was disclosed by his brother, Nkang William, who expressed shock over the sudden demise.

“I am still struggling to accept that my brother, who was recently with my family, has suddenly become a memory,” Nkang said.

He said despite the family’s grief, they would continue to celebrate the life of the commissioner, whom he described as a man who touched lives, shared knowledge and built lasting relationships.

“His name will not simply be forgotten because he died; he will be remembered because he lived a worthy life. That is what matters,” he said.

Eka William is the second commissioner to die under the administration of Governor Bassey Otu.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Abubakar Ewa, died in 2025.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the Cross River State Government on William’s death.