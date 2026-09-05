5 Android phones that can compete with the new iPhone 18 Pro

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have raised the bar for premium smartphones, with the company introducing a faster A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras, longer battery life and new AI-powered features.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299, with both models available for pre-order ahead of their September 18 release.

But Apple’s latest flagship is not without competition.

Several high-end Android smartphones already offer features that rival or, in some areas, surpass what Apple has introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Here are five Android phones that can compete with the new iPhone 18 Pro.

1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is arguably the most direct Android competitor to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Samsung’s flagship features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. It also comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Its camera system includes a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP 5x telephoto and 10MP 3x telephoto camera, with up to 100x digital zoom. It can also record 8K video.

The S26 Ultra also has a 5,000mAh battery, 60W wired charging and S Pen support, giving it capabilities that the iPhone does not offer.

For users who want a large display, extensive camera controls, a stylus and Android’s flexibility, the S26 Ultra is one of the strongest alternatives to Apple’s latest flagship.

2. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google’s Pixel 11 Pro XL takes a different approach, competing through computational photography and artificial intelligence.

The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G6 processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Its triple-camera system consists of a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera and 48MP 5x telephoto camera.

Google also offers Pro Zoom capabilities of up to 120x, while the ultrawide camera supports macro photography.

While the Pixel may not compete with the iPhone 18 Pro purely on processor performance, its strength lies in Google’s AI features, photography processing and clean Android experience.

For buyers particularly interested in AI-powered smartphone features and photography, the Pixel 11 Pro XL deserves consideration.

3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is particularly strong for smartphone photography.

Its camera setup includes a 50MP Leica main camera with a 1-inch sensor and a 200MP Leica telephoto camera capable of continuous optical zoom between 75mm and 100mm. Xiaomi says the telephoto system can deliver optical-quality zoom up to 400mm.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge. It also supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and Dolby Vision.

That combination makes the Xiaomi 17 Ultra particularly appealing to users who prioritise camera versatility, zoom photography and fast charging.

4. OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 takes a different route by focusing heavily on performance, gaming and battery life.

It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and features a 165Hz LTPO display, making its screen refresh rate considerably higher than the 120Hz panel used by the iPhone 18 Pro. OnePlus also built the phone around a sophisticated cooling system designed to maintain performance during demanding tasks such as gaming.

Its combination of high-end processing power, a high-refresh-rate display and strong battery performance makes it a serious option for users who want a performance-focused Android flagship.

It may not have Apple’s ecosystem or iPhone’s video reputation, but for gaming and sustained performance, the OnePlus 15 is a compelling competitor.

5. Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro is another Android flagship that can challenge Apple’s latest phone, particularly in photography.

The device features a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation. Vivo also offers 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

Under the hood, it uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phone also packs a 6,510mAh battery in markets outside Europe and supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Its combination of a large battery, fast charging and powerful telephoto camera makes the X300 Pro especially attractive to photography enthusiasts and heavy smartphone users.

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