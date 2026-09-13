Ruben Neves slams fans over Diogo Jota chants during Saudi League clash

Ruben Neves has condemned Al Taawoun supporters for chanting the name of his late friend and former Portugal teammate, Diogo Jota, during their Saudi Pro League clash with Al Hilal.

The incident occurred during Saturday’s seventh round league encounter, with Al Taawoun fans directing chants about Jota at Neves during a stoppage in play.

Neves, who was visibly angered by the chants, responded with a sarcastic applause before pointing towards the sky, apparently reminding the supporters of Jota’s death.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder remained upset after the match despite Al Hilal’s emphatic 6 0 victory.

Speaking briefly to reporters in the mixed zone after the game, Neves said, “I just hope they won’t go and pray after what they did.”

Jota, 28, died in a car crash in Spain in July 2025 alongside his younger brother, André Silva.

The Portugal international’s death shocked the football world, with tributes pouring in from teammates, clubs and fans across Europe and beyond.

Neves and Jota were close friends and teammates with Portugal, making the chants particularly personal

for the Al Hilal midfielder.

The incident marred an otherwise dominant night for Al Hilal, who cruised to a 6 0 victory over Al Taawoun in the league encounter.

Vanguard News