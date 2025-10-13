2026 W/CQ: We will be focused, purposeful against Benin Republic – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle has assured Nigerians that the team will be focused and purposeful to win tomorrow’s match against the Cheetahs of the Republic of Benin.

Chelle gave the assurance at a pre-match news conference at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in group C with 14 points and are third in the group, while the Republic of Benin tops the group with 17 points and South Africa is second with 15 points.

The coach said that in spite of the initial challenge encountered by the team to travel down to Uyo, the boys were in high spirits, as they know the importance of tomorrow’s match.

“We have to win this game tomorrow. I have to put my mind into tomorrow’s game; we must win and nothing more.

“We want to go to the World Cup. I am very happy, very excited; sometimes, we may be a little nervous,” Chelle said.

Captain Troost-Ekong said the players would play tomorrow to make a name for themselves by winning the game convincingly.

He, however, said that tomorrow’s match may not be 100 per cent in their hands.

“There are players here who want to make names for themselves, and those who want their names to go down well in history.

“So, they are fully prepared and will play to win.

“Tomorrow may not be 100 per cent on our hands, but we try to do our best and win the match,” Ekong said.

Meanwhile, the Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr expressed optimism that his team will win tomorrow’s match and qualify for the World Cup.

Rohr said that the boys were in high spirits and in an advantageous position to get victory in tomorrow’s match. (NAN)