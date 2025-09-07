Two injured, 3 rescued in separate road accidents at Mile 2, Surulere

By Efe Onodjae

Two persons were grievously injured while three others were rescued in separate road accidents that occurred over the weekend at Mile 2 and Surulere areas of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, confirmed its intervention in the two incidents which happened at Olohunsogo Bus Stop, inward Mile 2, and at the Stadium Hotel axis of Ojuelegba, Surulere.

At Mile 2, a Toyota Camry with registration number FST 450 HG rammed into a stationary Scania truck marked LSR 243 YC, leaving the car driver and a passenger critically injured. They were rescued by LASTMA officials and rushed to Ademola Hospital, opposite Ijanikin Police Station, for emergency treatment.

Preliminary investigation showed that the accident was caused by excessive speeding, which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle. LASTMA officials arrested the truck driver at the scene while policemen from Ijanikin Division provided security backup. The wreckage was quickly cleared to prevent traffic gridlock.

Similarly, at Ojuelegba, a white commercial Mazda bus with registration number KRD 141 YH crashed into the median along the BRT corridor near Stadium Hotel. The bus driver, who was found unconscious, and two passengers were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the survivors, identified as Mrs. Aina Kadri, said the accident occurred after the bus suffered sudden brake failure while at top speed.

Confirming the incidents, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the quick response and synergy between LASTMA officials and the Nigeria Police. He assured that the agency remains committed to swift rescue operations and efficient traffic management across Lagos.

Bakare-Oki, however, cautioned motorists against reckless driving and urged them to observe speed limits while also maintaining their vehicles regularly.