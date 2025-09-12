Olori Atuwatse III leads Niger Delta Youth rally against substance abuse

On Tuesday, 19th August 2025, the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF) hosted the second edition of the Wuwu Ore Substance Abuse Rally at Rice Farm, off Esisi Road in Warri. The event, themed “The Socio-Economic Impact of Substance Abuse among the Youths in the Niger Delta,” coincided with the 4th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR.

The rally, part of the Warri Beyond Drugs campaign, focused on protecting youth and supporting positive development in the region.

In her keynote address, Olori Atuwatse III, Visioner of RIF, encouraged young people to make healthy choices and pursue disciplined, productive lives. “Our youth have immense potential, and it is important to equip them with the skills and guidance to thrive in their communities,” she said.

A highlight of the event was the recognition of 15-year-old Jessy Oritsetseyigbemi McCarthy, the Overall Winner of the NDLEA Inter-School Essay Competition, demonstrating the importance of youth engagement in social initiatives.

The rally included performances and presentations by the Nigerian Youth Service Corps and the Nigerian Christian Corpers’ Fellowship, Warri South LGA. Dr. Onyi Owa-Nwabuzo, Specialist Public Health Physician, discussed the importance of mental health and wellness for young people. Mr. Destiny Noritsegho, Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (Warri Chapter), spoke on community-driven initiatives for supporting youth development.

Local government leaders from Warri South, Warri North, Warri South West, Sapele, and Patani, led by Chief Honourable Isaiah Esiovwa, JP, pledged to support similar youth-focused programs in their communities.

Closing the rally, Dr. Utake Ovwe, Project Lead of Wuwu Ore, encouraged young people to embrace opportunities for growth and transformation. Ogechukwuabiago Ezeobiorah, COO of RIF, highlighted the campaign’s role in promoting long-term community development and youth empowerment.

The Royal Iwere Foundation, the humanitarian arm of Their Majesties Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III, continues to focus on initiatives that strengthen human capital and support sustainable development in the Warri Kingdom and Niger Delta.