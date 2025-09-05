No contract racketeering in Ondo, says Ajulo

.Says focus on justice system reforms

By Adesina Wahab

Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has dismissed as “laughable” allegations linking him to contract racketeering in the Judicial Village Project, describing the claim as a smear campaign targeted at his rising profile.

He wa reacting yesterday to s petition reportedly filed by the Movement for the Redemption of Ondo State (MROS), alleging the Attorney General’s involvement in irregularities tied to the project.

But Dr. Ajulo said the petitioners displayed a poor understanding of governance processes in the state.

“The execution and supervision of capital projects, including judiciary-related building infrastructure, fall strictly under the Ministry of Infrastructure,” he clarified.

“As Attorney General, my role is to promote and defend initiatives that strengthen the justice sector, not to award or supervise contracts.”

He further explained the distinction between the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice.

“The writer did not know the difference between Judiciary and Ministry of Justice. The Judiciary is an arm of government headed by the Chief Judge, while the Ministry of Justice is one of the ministries under the Executive. There’s no execution of such building contract at our ministry,” he said.

Since assuming office, Dr. Ajulo has earned recognition for spearheading justice sector reforms. Among his notable contributions are: Mobilizing over 273 volunteer senior and junior lawyers to provide free legal support to Ondo State; driving reforms to reduce case delays and make justice more accessible; strengthening institutional accountability in the Ministry of Justice; enhancing collaboration between the judiciary, executive, and security agencies; and mentoring young lawyers and creating platforms for their professional development.

Before joining the Ondo State cabinet, Dr. Ajulo ran a successful legal practice in Abuja, representing both high-net-worth individuals and international clients. He said he left this lucrative career to return home in service to his state.

At the national level, his commitment to legal practice remains visible. He is a respected figure in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and currently serves as Chairman of the NBA Mentorship Committee, where he plays a pivotal role in grooming the next generation of Nigerian lawyers.

Dr. Ajulo also has a history of political engagement, having served as National Secretary of the Labour Party 15 years ago—a role he later resigned voluntarily to concentrate on his professional career.

Observers argue that the latest attempt to link Dr. Ajulo to corruption reflects envy over his close working relationship with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the reforms he has championed. Just last week, another civil society group warned of a coordinated plot to smear Ajulo and some government officials over alleged contract scams.

To his supporters, however, such accusations are bound to fail.

“History will remember Dr. Ajulo kindly because he chose service to his people over personal gain. That decision alone speaks louder than any smear campaign,” a supporter said.