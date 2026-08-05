Abuja becoming Nigeria’s most investor-friendly business environment – Wike

Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is transforming Abuja into Nigeria’s most investor-friendly business environment.

Wike made the remarks in Abuja on Wednesday, at the opening ceremony of the Abuja Business and Investment Expo 3.0, organised by the Abuja Investments Company Ltd.

Represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the minister declared that Abuja is fully open for credible local and international investment.

He, however, warned that land speculators, fraudulent developers and individuals who undermine the Abuja Master Plan would find no refuge in the territory.

He said that the ongoing transformation of the nation’s capital under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has laid a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth driven by private sector investment.

Noting that infrastructure remains the bedrock of economic development, Wike said that the FCTA has embarked on an unprecedented urban renewal programme to position Abuja as Africa’s preferred investment destination.

He said that under the urban renewal programme, the Tinubu administration is investing hugely in road construction, water supply expansion, transportation infrastructure, healthcare and educational development.

According to him, the administration has moved beyond promises to deliver tangible results through the completion of abandoned projects, opening of new development corridors and the extension of critical infrastructure to satellite towns and area councils.

He said that the efforts have paid off, pointing to the FCTA’s impressive performance in the 2025 Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Subnational Ease of Doing Business assessment.

He said that the FCT Administration was ranked fourth nationally with a 61 per cent performance, reflecting the administration’s determination to improve governance and simplify investment processes.

The minister declared that the FCTA would not rest until Abuja becomes Nigeria’s number one destination for investment and one of Africa’s most competitive business hubs.

“The ongoing reforms in land administration, digital governance, revenue collection and institutional accountability are designed to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“They are also meant to enhance transparency and provide investors with a predictable and secure business environment,” he said.

Wike reiterated the administration’s commitment to continued support to genuine investors.

He, however, warned that the FCTA would deal decisively with fraudulent land allocations, multiple ownership claims, illegal developments and every form of abuse capable of undermining investor confidence.

“Ease of doing business does not mean the absence of regulation.

“We will support and protect genuine investors, but we will not protect land speculators, fraudulent developers or businesses that disregard the law,” he said.

Highlighting the enormous investment opportunities within the FCT, Wike identified real estate, transportation, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, education, renewable energy, technology, creative industries, waste management and urban infrastructure as priority sectors for strategic partnerships.

He urged investors to take advantage of the rapidly developing satellite towns and emerging districts, stressing that Abuja’s next phase of economic expansion will extend beyond the traditional city centre to unlock opportunities across the territory.

The minister assured investors that the FCTA would continue to provide world-class infrastructure, policy stability and an enabling environment while expecting the private sector to deliver quality projects, create employment and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

He expressed confidence that stronger collaboration between government and the private sector would accelerate Abuja’s emergence as a globally competitive capital city and a leading destination for investment, innovation, tourism and enterprise.

In her remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AICL, Amb. Maureen Tamuno, said the Expo serves as a strategic platform for fostering partnerships, attracting investments and unlocking the vast economic potential of the FCT.

Tamuno said that the theme of the Expo, “Building Nigeria’s Capital: Investment as a Catalyst for Economic Growth,” reflects the FCTA’s vision of positioning Abuja as a globally competitive investment destination.

This, she said, is being achieved through improved infrastructure, innovation and private sector collaboration.

She commended Wike for driving transformational infrastructure and urban renewal projects that have significantly enhanced the Territory’s attractiveness to investors.

She disclosed that participants at the three-day Expo would engage in investment forums, exhibitions, networking sessions and policy dialogues.

The managing director said that the engagement would cover strategic sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, technology, renewable energy, solid minerals, sports and the creative economy.

She urged investors, development partners and the business community to take advantage of the vast opportunities available in the FCT.

She expressed confidence that the Expo would generate strategic partnerships and investments that would accelerate the economic growth of Abuja and Nigeria.