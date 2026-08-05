Makinde, Obi fault Nigeria’s leadership, Methodist Church seeks action on insecurity, economy

By Adeola Badru

Ibadan — Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, on Wednesday said Nigeria’s development challenges stem largely from poor leadership, despite the country’s abundant human and natural resources.

The Methodist Church Nigeria also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity, inflation, the depreciation of the naira and the rising cost of living.

They spoke at the opening of the Methodist Church Nigeria’s 50th/15th Biennial Conference in Ibadan, Oyo State. The conference, attended by delegates from across Nigeria and the diaspora, is themed “I Will Fight For You” (Exodus 14:14) and focuses on issues of national security, governance, economic recovery, leadership and justice.

Governor Makinde commended the Methodist Church for its longstanding contributions to nation-building through evangelism, education, healthcare and community development.

He said institutions such as the Church play a vital role in shaping values and strengthening society.

“Nations are not built by government alone. They are built by institutions that shape values, strengthen families and inspire hope. The Methodist Church has remained one of those institutions,” he said.

The governor also praised the Church for speaking on national issues and holding public office holders accountable.

Speaking on leadership, Makinde said those entrusted with public office must pursue justice, peace and equal opportunities for all citizens.

“Leadership is not about privilege. It is about responsibility. It is measured not by the promises we make but by the lives we improve,” he said.

According to him, while government can provide infrastructure and public services, nation-building ultimately depends on integrity, compassion and shared values.

Makinde said his administration had prioritised improving the lives of ordinary citizens rather than focusing on political interests.

He maintained that Nigeria’s challenge is not a shortage of talent or resources but the quality of leadership.

“Our nation does not lack talent. It does not lack resources. What Nigeria needs now more than ever is leadership that brings people together around a common purpose and the courage to place service above self,” he said.

The governor also publicly declared his intention to contest the presidency in the future, saying he would offer leadership focused on service and national development if given the opportunity.

Peter Obi, in his address, also attributed Nigeria’s challenges to poor leadership.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigeria. The only thing wrong with Nigeria is leadership. We have enough land to cultivate the food we need. We have enough human capital to develop like any nation. We have enough natural resources to generate sufficient revenue,” he said.

Obi called for greater investment in agriculture, education and healthcare, stressing that Nigeria must move from consumption to production and value creation.

He also urged religious leaders to continue speaking truth to those in authority and advocating good governance.

Earlier, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, called on the Federal Government to strengthen efforts to address insecurity, inflation, the depreciation of the naira and rising energy costs.

He described insecurity as a major threat to national development, noting that many farming communities had been adversely affected by banditry, kidnapping and violent attacks.

“I call on the Federal Government to rise to one of its primary constitutional responsibilities of securing lives and property,” he said.

The Prelate welcomed the recent rescue of schoolchildren, teachers and a principal abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, while expressing sympathy over the victims who lost their lives during the incident.

On the economy, he appealed to the Federal Government to implement measures aimed at reducing inflation, stabilising the naira and easing the cost of living.

He also urged leaders at all levels of government to demonstrate accountability and fulfil their responsibilities to the people.

The conference continues in Ibadan with delegates expected to deliberate on issues relating to national development, security, economic reforms, moral leadership and the role of the Church in promoting peace, justice and national unity.