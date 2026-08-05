Osun Election: Accord accuses EFCC of freezing state accounts for APC’s benefit

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Accord Party has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of freezing Osun State Government accounts in an alleged attempt to influence the outcome of the August 15 governorship election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party, which threatened legal action over the development, said the alleged move could disrupt government operations and raised concerns over the neutrality of federal institutions ahead of the poll.

Accord National Chairman, Chief Maxwell Mgbudem, who made the allegation on Wednesday night, described the reported action by the anti-graft agency as unconstitutional, claiming that it was carried out without a court order.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that security agencies and other federal institutions remain neutral before, during and after the election.

“This injustice, illegality, impunity and recklessness shall not stand. It is part of the wider plot to use the police and federal agencies to capture Osun State for the opposition All Progressives Congress, which the people have since rejected having brought untold hardship and misery to them,” Mgbudem said.

He said the party would challenge the EFCC’s action in court, arguing that the agency should have obtained judicial approval before freezing the accounts.

“This unconstitutional action of the EFCC shall be challenged in court as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved citizens,” he added.

The party also alleged that the EFCC was acting in collaboration with the police to frustrate the Osun State Government ahead of the election, insisting that the timing of the action reinforced concerns about alleged interference by federal agencies.

Mgbudem called on President Tinubu to guarantee a free, fair and credible election in Osun State, urging him to ensure that security agencies remain professional and impartial.

“President Bola Tinubu should allow a free, fair, credible and peaceful governorship election in Osun State on August 15, by ensuring that the security agencies, particularly the police, are neutral, impartial and professional in their conduct before, during and after the poll,” he said.

Accord also accused the police of harassment, intimidation and detention of some of its members and supporters in Osun, Abuja and Nasarawa states, demanding their immediate release.

The party urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be allowed to conduct the election without interference, while warning against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the poll.

“The ambition of any politician does not worth the blood of fellow compatriots. This politics of bitterness and brigandage must stop forthwith,” Mgbudem said.

The party maintained that Osun residents must be allowed to freely choose their governor, adding that any attempt to undermine the electoral process would be challenged through lawful means.