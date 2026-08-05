Army arrests two soldiers over alleged unauthorised deployment at Peller, Jarvis’ wedding

Photo: Instagram/ Realjadrolita

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has arrested two serving soldiers over their alleged involvement in an unauthorised deployment during the wedding ceremony of Nigerian content creators, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and TikTok personality Jarvis in Lekki, Lagos State.

Sources told Vanguard that the arrests followed credible intelligence suggesting that some personnel participated in an unauthorised deployment at the celebrity event held over the weekend.

The arrested soldiers were identified as Private Onasanya Ifeoluwa (23NA/85/10007) and Private Ukpai Onyinyechi (23NA/85/7885), both attached to the 81 Division Medical Services and Hospital (81DMSH), Obalende, Lagos.

The personnel were reportedly apprehended on Tuesday morning, with preliminary investigations ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement and identify other persons connected with the incident.

A military source said: “Following credible intelligence on the involvement of Nigerian Army personnel in illegal deployment during the popular social influencer’s wedding in Lekki, Lagos, the personnel were arrested.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their involvement and identify other personnel connected with the incident. Further details will be forwarded as the investigation unfolds.”

The development followed the circulation of videos from the widely attended wedding showing uniformed military personnel providing security and crowd control around some guests.

One of the viral clips allegedly showed a soldier escorting a social media personality through the crowded venue, triggering public reactions and questions over the involvement of military personnel at a private event.

The wedding, which attracted entertainers, influencers and content creators from across the country, generated significant attention on social media.

The Nigerian Army has consistently maintained that serving personnel are not permitted to undertake unauthorised private security duties or participate in deployments outside official assignments without approval.

The ongoing investigation is expected to establish whether the deployment violated military regulations and determine appropriate disciplinary measures if any personnel are found culpable.