Devolve Power to States’: Mimiko cites Jethro principle as cure for Nigeria’s governance crisis

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, says Nigeria can only break free from administrative gridlock and insecurity if power is genuinely transferred to sub-national governments.

Mimiko spoke at the Pastors’ Seed Service of the 74th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on the topic, “The Government and Politics Mountain,” under the theme “Mountain Movers.”

He anchored his message on the “Jethro Principle” in Exodus 18, describing it as God’s template for effective governance.

The former governor recalled how Moses nearly suffered burnout trying to govern millions alone until his father-in-law, Jethro, advised him to delegate authority to leaders over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.

“The Jethro Principle teaches that effective decentralization must be built on merit, capacity and capability,” Mimiko said.



“Power and responsibility must be pushed closer to the people so local issues are handled locally, while only national matters rise to the center. That is how you dismantle systemic governance failure.”

He acknowledged ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to decentralize policing, resource control and decision-making to states and local governments. But he warned that capacity, competence and commitment must accompany the reforms.

“The center cannot and should not do everything,” he said. “In a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious nation like Nigeria, centralized power breeds inefficiency, frustration and insecurity.”

Linking the biblical principle to current realities, Mimiko identified ethnocentrism, corruption, insecurity, poverty and poor leadership as the five major “mountains” hindering Nigeria’s political development.

He urged Christians and people of all faiths to enter politics, describing governance as a strategic “sphere of influence” for shaping the nation’s future.

“Politics should not be viewed merely as a contest for power, but as the process through which authority is exercised for the common good,” he said. “Government is the institution that deploys such authority to organize society.”

Citing Scripture, Mimiko said government’s mandate is rooted in dominion and justice, with leaders called to protect the poor and vulnerable.

He pointed to examples of delegated leadership: the Good Samaritan as a model of compassion; Nehemiah’s fight against corruption; and Joseph and Daniel, who used integrity to influence governance in foreign kingdoms. He also referenced William Wilberforce and Desmond Tutu as faith-driven leaders who transformed society.

“They demonstrated that faith should redeem power rather than retreat from it,” he said.

Mimiko challenged professionals — lawyers, teachers, technologists, accountants and pastors — to see public service as a calling.

“Joseph, Daniel, and Nehemiah did not run from the secular mountain. They climbed it. They didn’t wait for governance to become Christian; they brought divine wisdom into the halls of power to transform their society,” he said.

“We cannot pray for God to bless our nation on Sunday, and then abandon the seats of power on Monday,” he warned. “When responsible citizens avoid public service, less competent individuals take over.”

“The goal is not power for power’s sake,” Mimiko concluded. “The goal is a nation where righteousness exalts the people.”

He urged Nigerians to combine prayer with responsible civic engagement for national renewal.