Newcastle appoint Jaissle as new head coach

(FILES) Ahli’s German coach Matthias Jaissle reacts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on April 29, 2026. Newcastle have appointed Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach following Eddie Howe’s departure, the English Premier League club announced on August 5, 2026. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Newcastle have appointed Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach following Eddie Howe’s departure, the English Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Jaissle, a former Germany Under-21 international, was previously in charge of Saudi side Al-Ahli but has no prior experience of managing a top-flight club.

“It is an incredible honour to become head coach of Newcastle United,” said Jaissle.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in European football, with a unique history, identity and supporter base, and I am excited to experience that passion and connection first-hand.

“When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club’s journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see.”

Jaissle was forced to end his playing career due to injury at the age of 25.

His first managerial job came with Austrian side Liefering, whom he led to a second-placed finish in the second tier, the club’s joint best-ever position.

Jaissle took charge at Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, winning successive Austrian titles as well as the Austrian Cup.

Jaissle joined Al-Ahli in 2023 and led them to AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

In his five years at Newcastle, Howe revitalised a club that had struggled for decades.

He replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021 and won the League Cup in March 2025 — beating Liverpool in the final to clinch the northeast side’s first major trophy since 1969.

The former Bournemouth boss also led Newcastle to Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

But hampered by star striker Alexander Isak’s protracted move to Liverpool, Howe came under pressure as the Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League last season, with 17 defeats in their 38 games.

Newcastle reached the Champions League last 16 but were hammered 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

The club have since been depleted by the close-season departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and England forward Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.