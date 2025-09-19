My uncle rapes me, then wipes my privates with cloth – 16-yr-old girl

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

A 16-year-old girl has narrated how her 53 years old uncle subjected her to repeated sexual assault and forced her to terminate two pregnancies in Okeodunwo Street, Igbado, Ondo town, in Ondo state.

The victim, according to a Police source, alleged that her uncle sexually assaulted her almost daily, concealing the abuse by cleaning her with a cloth after each encouter.

Spokesperson for the state Police Command, Ayanlade Olayinka, said that the victim herself reported at the Command.

Ayanlade, who said the suspect had been arrested, added that the victim “further alleged that the suspect engaged in the act almost daily, and that after each episode, he would clean her private part with a piece of cloth.

“Shockingly, the suspect had also facilitated the termination of her pregnancies on two occasions.

“Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the Gender-Based Offences Unit of the Command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, and diligently processed the case for prosecution.

“He has since been arraigned before a competent court of jurisdiction and remanded in custody pending further trial.”

“The Command,” according to him, “is committed to protecting the rights of women and children and to ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law without compromise.”

… construction worker kills colleague over N14,000

In another development, police detectives have arrested a construction worker Wale Ibrahim, for stabbing a co-worker, Fisayo Ajetumobi, to death over N14,000 debt at Areyetele Street, Sabo Road, Ondo town.

Ayanlade said that the duo were working at a construction site along Litaye Camp via Laje Road, Ondo.

According to him the suspect on arrival at the site, demanded for the money being owed for wood he had earlier sold to him.

“An altercation ensued between the duo, during which the suspect stabbed the victim on the chest with a knife.

“Sadly, the victim sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot as a result of this unwarranted act of violence.

“The suspect was promptly arrested by the police, and after diligent investigation, he has been charged to court to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

Ayanlade said that the command “strongly condemns this senseless act of violence and will not tolerate criminality in any form within the state.”

He assures members of the public that the Command remains committed to the safety of lives and property, while calling on residents to shun violence and always explore lawful means of resolving disputes.

The spokesperson enjoined the public to continue to partner with the police by providing useful and timely information that can aid proactive crime prevention and effective policing of the state.

