Fubara resumes duty, to address Rivers people 6pm

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has resumed duty at the Government House, Port Harcourt, promising to address the state 6 pm.

This was following the expiration of the Emergency Rule imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu on March 18.

Fubara had arrived at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at 11:40 am in the company of his wife, the Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie and others.

He was received at the airport by his former commissioners, LGA chairmen and other leaders of the state.

Fubara, on arrival at the Government House, Port Harcourt, thanked the people of the state for their support.

The governor, who stated that he was aware of the receipt on Thursday, promised that his administration would continue to meet the needs of the state.

He said: “I know everybody wants to hear something from me. In fact, I expected it when I landed.

“Let me first of all appreciate the wonderful people of Rivers State. I am really humbled by what I saw at the Airport.

“I was thrilled by the photographs of what happened here yesterday. That reception really humbled me.

“It shows love, confidence and solidarity. I want to say that it is not just a celebration. It is a show of the reactivation of the bond between this government and the people of Rivers State.

“I want to want to assure you that we will, by the grace of God, continue to give those things that made you people love us. I want to thank everybody and to say that we love you, but God loves you more.”