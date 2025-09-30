Keeping Nnamdi Kanu behind bars is like keeping Ndigbo behind bars – Ohanaeze

Nnamdi Kanu

…We need him at home urgently so Ndigbo can decide our future – Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lamented the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing it as tantamount to keeping the entire Igbo nation behind bars.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 World Igbo Day celebration in Awka, Anambra State, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbatta, represented by his deputy, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, insisted that Kanu’s release was central to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“The earlier Kanu is released, the better for all of us in the spirit of reconciliation and in the quest for Nigeria to forge ahead,” he said, adding that Kanu’s agitation for self-determination was constitutional, lawful, and legitimate.

Mbatta explained that the World Igbo Day was dedicated to remembering victims of past massacres of Igbo people in Northern Nigeria and to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the dignity of the region.

Also lending his voice, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, stressed the urgency of Kanu’s release, noting that it was necessary for Ndigbo to sit together and decide their future.

“We need Kanu to come back so that Ndigbo will sit in a round table, discuss and agree together whether to go for secession or not. Ndigbo need one voice to determine their future in Nigeria and not dissenting voices as we have now,” Soludo stated.

Senator Ned Nwoko, who chaired the occasion through his Special Assistant, reiterated his call for the creation of Anioma State to bring the number of Igbo states to seven, in line with other major ethnic groups.

The celebration also witnessed the conferment of a chieftaincy title, Oku Nanye Ife (“the light that gives light”), on Governor Soludo by Ohanaeze Worldwide, in recognition of his acceptance to host the anniversary. The title was conferred by Igwe Chidubem Iweka III, Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council and traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom.

Other monarchs, including Igwe Bennett Emeka of Umueri, Igwe Chuma Agbala of Uke, Eze Kingsley Akobundu Nwogu of Oyigbo in Rivers State, as well as Igbo women leader Iyom Josephine Anenih, praised the Ohanaeze leadership for its boldness and maturity in steering the affairs of the Igbo nation.