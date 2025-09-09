‘It’s about talent, not fine faces’ – Kanayo slams YouTube Nollywood trend

By Adewale Adesewa

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has voiced strong concerns about the direction of the Nigerian movie industry, especially on YouTube, where he says casting is now focused on popularity and looks instead of real acting skills.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the actor said he has chosen to change his own approach. “I have decided to take my destiny in my own hands as it pertains to my platform on YouTube,” Kanayo declared.

“Movie making is not about having a fine face, it’s about being a good actor, a good performer. So, with or without a fine face, that’s what I’ve decided to do. If you don’t like it, well, that’s quite unfortunate.”

“There was an incident many years ago when we were trying to bring up this Nollywood business, about 25 years ago. Some sponsors woke up and started branding actors: ‘this one is not a good one, this one does not sell films.’ They killed the careers of those guys,” he said.

The actor explained that YouTube producers are now creating a similar problem by giving roles only to a small circle of actors.

“Such a thing is beginning to rear its ugly head again. The acclaimed YouTube faces are beginning to bring up the same thing, killing talents in the industry,” he lamented.

He added that this “monopoly of faces” makes it hard to sustain creativity and encourage new performers.

“Some of these guys will tell you they are not free from September 2025 till August 2026. How then do we sustain the content you watch? How do we create magic? How do we encourage new actors to come into the business?” Kanayo asked.

The Nollywood veteran stressed that he wants to be chosen for jobs because of ability, not popularity. “I don’t want any producer to call me for a job because I’m a selling face on any platform. Call me because I can deliver,” he said.

Although frustrated by the trend, the actor remains hopeful. “I don’t know why when things come to Nigeria, there’s always a somersault, and this somersault is happening now on YouTube. But I want to employ my life’s philosophy to say: this too shall pass,” he concluded.

