Osimhen scores on return from injury as Galatasaray thrash Fenerbache

Victor Osimhen made a scoring return from injury as Galatasaray cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over rivals Fenerbahçe in a heated derby clash.

Fenerbahçe had an early opportunity to take control of the game but missed a penalty in the 13th minute, with Anderson Talisca failing to convert from the spot.

Galatasaray capitalised on the miss and broke the deadlock in the 40th minute through Osimhen, who found the net to give his side the advantage heading into the break.

The contest tilted further in Galatasaray’s favour in the 62nd minute when Ederson was sent off, reducing Fenerbahçe to 10 men.

Just five minutes later, Barış Alper Yılmaz doubled the lead from the penalty spot, before Lucas Torreira sealed the emphatic win with a third goal in the 83rd minute.

The victory keeps Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray side top of the table with 64 points, while Fenerbahçe remain seven points behind on 57.

Galatasaray will face Samsunspor in their next league outing, while Fenerbahçe are set to host Başakşehir.

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