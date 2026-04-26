FCT schools to resume as NUT suspends teachers’ strike after Wike’s intervention

L-R: Mr Amea Mamud, Treasurer, NUT FCT; Mr Abdullahi Shafa, State Chairman, NUT FCT; and Mrs Margaret Jethro, State Secretary, during the SWEC press briefing held on Sunday in Gwagwalada

The State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has suspended the ongoing strike by primary and secondary school teachers with immediate effect.

The SWEC Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Shafa, disclosed this at a news conference on Sunday in Gwagwalada.

Shafa said the decision followed an emergency meeting convened to review the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike’s, intervention in the dispute declared on April 20, 2026.

According to him, the minister approved a monthly commitment of N5 billion to address teachers’ outstanding needs.

“The minister approved the release of N2 billion monthly from FCT Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), plus N3 billion from the 10 per cent IGR accruing to the Area Councils, to implement the 40 per cent peculiar allowance and settle outstanding entitlements of primary school teachers,” he said.

On promotion matters, Shafa said the minister had pledged to engage the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission to remove the vacancy precondition for teacher promotions and review the 2024 promotion exercise.

He said that following the stakeholders’ resolution, the council had directed all FCT primary and secondary school teachers to resume duties on Monday, April 27.

Shafa added that no teacher should be victimised for participating in the strike, noting that the council would review its position if the FCT administration failed to honour the agreement.

He commended teachers for their solidarity and reaffirmed SWEC’s commitment to improved working conditions in the FCT.