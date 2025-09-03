FUTA partners Learnpally to launch digital certificate programmes

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Learnpally Education, a digital transformation company for tertiary institutions, to expand digital learning opportunities across Africa.

The partnership, sealed in Akure, will see FUTA pilot two short certificate programmes on the Learnpally platform: Data Analysis with Excel and Professional Certificate in Cybersecurity, Framework, and Governance. The cybersecurity course will cover fundamentals and risk management, frameworks and implementation, as well as governance, ethics, and compliance.

Both courses will be certified by FUTA and open to learners within and outside Africa. Students and alumni of the university will also benefit from discounts of up to 70 percent.

Speaking at the signing, FUTA Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, said the agreement aligns with the university’s mission of advancing technology-driven education.

“Partnering with Learnpally allows us to extend our knowledge base to a global audience while empowering students and professionals with industry-relevant skills,” she stated.

Learnpally Co-founder and CEO, Aboluwarin Olaoluwa Kitan David, described the MoU as a milestone in transforming African higher education.

“Our mission is to make leading universities in emerging markets globally competitive in the digital age. This MoU with FUTA demonstrates how established institutions can export knowledge while preparing young people with future-ready skills,” he said.

Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, FUTA and its faculty will earn from the programmes, while Learnpally provides the technology, marketing, and certification support.

Both parties noted that the collaboration is part of a broader vision to make courses from leading African universities accessible globally and position Nigeria as a key player in digital education.