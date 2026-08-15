Osun election: Adeleke raises alarm, calls on Tinubu to ensure votes count

Osun State Governor and Accord Party governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, has urged President Bola Tinubu to caution security agencies deployed for the governorship election as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues the collation of results.

Adeleke made the appeal in a statement posted on his X account, expressing concern over alleged attempts to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

The governor called on Tinubu to direct the heads of the security agencies to ensure the protection of voters and the integrity of the electoral process.

He wrote: “It is imperative that you use your good office to issue a clear warning to the heads of security agencies deployed to protect the good people of Osun State and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Reports of attempts to hijack or disrupt collation centres by desperate and rejected politicians across the state are deeply concerning and unacceptable.”

He urged the President to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that the votes cast by Osun residents are counted and reflected in the final outcome of the election.

“I therefore implore you to reiterate the commitment made to the people of Osun State that their votes will count and that the outcome of this election will reflect their genuine choice,” he said.

Adeleke specifically called on the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to adhere to the President’s directive and ensure that the collation process proceeds without interference.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide INEC with the necessary support to complete the process and announce a credible result.

According to Adeleke, “The people of Osun State have spoken with one voice, and their voices must be heard. Their votes must be protected, and their mandate must be respected.”