FUTA Alumni Akure chapter elects Opeoluwa Awoyinfa as chairman

By Nnasom David

The Akure Chapter of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Alumni Association has elected Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, popularly known as OPIANO, as its new chairman. The election, which was described as transparent and peaceful, was seen as a milestone in strengthening unity and collaboration among members.

The association commended Opeoluwa’s opponent, Comrade Ayodeji Ajibola Ibileye, for what it called his exemplary sportsmanship and respect for democratic values. Members said his participation reflected the spirit of camaraderie within the alumni community.

Appreciation was also extended to the Electoral Committee, led by its chairman, Comrade Atolusi Damilola Anthony, for what the alumni described as tireless work in ensuring credibility and fairness in the process. The presence of Dr. Adesomoju Crown Olaitan, the Alumni Representative in Council, was acknowledged as instrumental in creating a conducive atmosphere for the election.

Members urged the newly elected executives under Opeoluwa’s leadership to introduce innovative programmes, promote networking opportunities, and build a stronger sense of community among alumni. They also encouraged all past students in Akure to join the chapter and contribute to what was described as a collective vision for growth and excellence.

The association said the outcome of the election marked “a new dawn” for the Akure Chapter of the FUTA Alumni body.