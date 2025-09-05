Circular directing Edo teachers to cut grass surfaces

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

A circular from the Edo Secondary Education Board, SSEB, has surfaced, directing teachers across senior secondary schools in the state to cut grasses and clean up school premises ahead of resumption.

The circular contradicts the state government’s earlier denial that teachers were instructed to do menial jobs.

The circular is dated August 27 and signed by Obarisiagbon M. I. on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the SSEB, Dr. Maureen Ekhorangbon. It was addressed to all Executive Principals of senior secondary schools in the state.

The circular read in parts “All Executive Principals are directed to take off the grasses and clean up their schools ahead of resumption.

“This exercise is to keep our environment clean, hygienic, safe, and to inculcate discipline and voluntary service into our students”.

The directive scheduled teachers to carry out the exercise on September 1, while students were to join a week later, September 8.

According to the circular, principals were mandated to personally supervise the exercise and submit photographic evidence of compliance to the board’s “integrity WhatsApp page” by Friday September 5.

“This exercise is mandatory and forms part of our collective responsibility in sustaining the Governor’s education reform agenda,” it emphasised.

The emergence of this document appears to lend credence to concerns earlier raised by civil society groups that teachers were being compelled to engage in grass-cutting and other maintenance work in schools.

The Ministry of Education, however, issued a statement on Monday dismissing the allegations, describing them as “unfounded.”

The ministry insisted that any grass-cutting activities by teachers were voluntary corporate social responsibility (CSR).

NAN reports that schools in Edo will resume for the 2025/2026 academic session on Monday.

