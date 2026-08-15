Osun poll: IReV uploads resume, results rise to 3,482

By Efe Onodjae

The uploading of results from the Osun State governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing Portal, IReV, has resumed after a prolonged pause earlier.

The development comes after the number of results uploaded to the portal remained unchanged at 3,292 out of the 3,763 polling units for almost two hours, raising concerns among stakeholders and prompting questions over the delay.

As of 11:42 p.m., the number of polling-unit results uploaded had risen to 3,482, representing 92.53 per cent of the total 3,763 expected results statewide.

This leaves 281 polling-unit results yet to be uploaded to the portal.

The renewed uploads come as collation of results continues across the state, with attention focused on the remaining polling-unit results and their eventual integration into the ongoing local government and state-level collation process.

Earlier, the apparent halt in uploading had generated concern, particularly after INEC had reached the 3,292-result mark. The development also drew public attention, with singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, questioning the commission over the delay.

The IReV platform is designed to provide public access to polling-unit results uploaded electronically by INEC, thereby allowing voters, political parties, observers and other stakeholders to monitor the results as the collation process progresses.