Ogun teachers demand scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme

…implementation of minimum wage from Yayi

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Teachers in Ogun State have called for the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), full implementation of the National Minimum Wage, the Teachers’ Peculiar Salary Structure (TPSS) and other improved welfare packages, as they presented a comprehensive charter of demands to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The demands were presented during an interactive session between the senator and teachers drawn from various education unions and professional associations across the state at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta.

While acknowledging Adeola’s numerous interventions in the education sector over the years, the teachers stressed that any meaningful reform in the sector must prioritise the welfare and motivation of educators.

Speaking on behalf of secondary school principals, the President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ogun State chapter, Evangelist Alaba Olugbenle, described the gathering as “a dream come true,” saying the widespread support enjoyed by the senator reflected the confidence reposed in his leadership across the state.

He commended Adeola’s interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic empowerment, noting that his contributions had improved teaching and learning conditions in many public schools.

Olugbenle highlighted the construction and renovation of school facilities, provision of libraries, furniture, textbooks, notebooks, school bags and other instructional materials, as well as the distribution of laptops to teachers and students to promote digital learning.

He also praised the senator for paying the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for over 2,000 indigent students at a cost exceeding N80 million, saying the intervention prevented many brilliant students from dropping out due to financial constraints.

He further recalled Adeola’s intervention during the 2025 education crisis, which, according to him, helped preserve scholarship opportunities for Ogun State students.

“His interventions have continued to strengthen the education sector and restore confidence among stakeholders,” Olugbenle stated.

Presenting the collective position of teachers, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Felix Agbesanwa, expressed appreciation for Adeola’s longstanding support for education but insisted that teachers’ welfare must become the centrepiece of the next administration’s education agenda.

He said teachers were demanding either a complete return to the old pension scheme or a comprehensive resolution of all challenges associated with the Contributory Pension Scheme to guarantee prompt and adequate retirement benefits.

Agbesanwa also called for the full implementation of the Teachers’ Peculiar Salary Structure, including all outstanding components of the Special Teachers’ Salary, and the immediate implementation of the approved National Minimum Wage.

Other demands included regular promotion exercises, payment of leave allowance arrears from 2015 to 2018, upward review of transport allowance from N10,000 to N50,000, increase in rural posting allowance to N30,000, payment of transfer allowances, implementation of a “One Teacher, One Laptop” initiative, functional health insurance, affordable housing schemes, improved school infrastructure, enhanced security in public schools, provision of a union bus and support for this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration.

According to him, meeting the requests would significantly boost teachers’ morale, improve productivity and ultimately enhance the quality of education across Ogun State.

“The next phase of educational development must focus squarely on teachers’ welfare because motivated teachers produce better learning outcomes,” Agbesanwa said.

Other stakeholders echoed similar concerns. The State Coordinator of Yayi Teachers, Mr. Sunday Odunaro, described Adeola as “a man of capacity” whose record had earned him the confidence of teachers across the state.

He urged the senator to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme, stressing that teachers’ welfare should remain a priority for any administration committed to quality education.

The Coordinator of the Employed Graduate Teachers Association (EGTA) also appealed for the establishment of a Teachers’ Advisory Council in the Governor’s Office to institutionalise regular dialogue on policies affecting teachers.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Olumide Oduneye, commended Adeola for expanding educational opportunities through his interventions, while the Coordinator of Ogun Teach Interns, Tijani Sakiru, appealed for the sustenance and expansion of the Ogun Teach programme as a major youth employment initiative. He also requested that the internship period be reduced from two years to one year.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun State Wing, Comrade Noah Sewakanu, described Adeola as “a finished product” whose developmental footprint was visible across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Similarly, Chairman of the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, described the engagement as unprecedented, saying it marked the first time teachers had collectively prepared a covenant document outlining their expectations from a governorship aspirant.

“This is the first time teachers are coming together to prepare a covenant document containing their expectations from someone aspiring to govern Ogun State,” he said.

Responding, Senator Adeola assured the teachers that they would remain at the heart of his administration if elected governor.

“I have listened carefully to all your submissions and complaints. I can only promise to do better and move forward with you,” he said, adding that reducing the Ogun Teach internship period from two years to one year would receive immediate attention.

He also pledged to establish a Teachers’ Advisory Council to ensure continuous engagement with education stakeholders.

On the controversial Contributory Pension Scheme, the senator said his administration would critically examine all available options before taking a decision. “We are going to look at the Contributory Pension Scheme. If abolishing it turns out to be the best available option, we will go by it,” he declared.

He further promised to domesticate the enhanced retirement age for teachers already approved by the Federal Government, recruit more teachers to address manpower shortages, clear outstanding entitlements, strengthen teachers’ cooperative societies to improve access to loans and enhance facilities in rural schools.

Adeola maintained that teachers occupy a strategic position in national development, stressing that no education system can thrive without motivated and well-supported teachers.

He pledged to fully implement the National Teachers’ Policy in Ogun State, explaining that the policy aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by placing education at the centre of sustainable development. He added that his administration would build on the welfare initiatives already introduced by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The senator also reflected on his longstanding relationship with teachers, saying his support for the profession predated his governorship ambition.

He listed his educational interventions over the past three and a half years to include the construction of 128 classroom blocks with 56 staff rooms and four modern libraries, establishment of 13 ICT centres and eight skills acquisition centres, provision of more than 300,000 textbooks and furniture, ICT training and distribution of 12,250 laptops, facilitation of over 12,000 scholarships and bursaries, donation of 102 campus shuttle buses, sponsorship of legislation upgrading the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, to the Federal University of Technology, Ilaro, payment of WASSCE fees for 2,137 indigent students and sponsorship of JAMB registration fees for over 15,000 Ogun students.

He said the interventions were driven by his conviction that education remains the most effective instrument for societal transformation and pledged to continue championing policies that promote quality education, adequate funding and improved teachers’ welfare.