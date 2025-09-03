Anambra electoral commission fixes August 29 for council poll

The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (AnSIEC) has fixed Aug. 29, 2026, for local government council chairmen and councillorship elections.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairperson of the commission, Mrs Genevieve Osakwe, on Wednesday in Awka.

Osakwe stated that the exercise was in line with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 23 of the Anambra State Electoral Law, 2024, which empowers the commission to issue election notices.

“The election timetable and schedule of activities will be available for collection at the commission’s office beginning Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

“We call on all political parties to start obtaining their nomination forms from the body along the Enugu-Awka expressway,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission conducted the last local government council election in September 2024.

Vanguard News