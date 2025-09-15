Again, armed herders invade Benue community

…kill one, many missing

By Peter Duru

Suspected armed herdsmen have reportedly killed a farmer and injured members of his family and several others in a fresh attack on Tse Akor Gbatse village, Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The attack also left several persons missing and unaccounted for.

It was gathered that the armed marauders attacked the community located few kilometres from Daudu town, Saturady afternoon, few days after the alarm was raised by the locals of the impending invasion.

According to a source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, they received information that the armed herders had camped at Rukubi in Doma LGA of Nasarawa state, from where they planned to launch attack on some border settlements in Guma LGA.

He said: “They had alleged that their three children went missing weeks ago in one of the communities.”

“And on Saturday afternoon they launched the attack. They killed Tachia Akor, his wife and one Mrs. Tsetim and some other persons sustained serious injuries.

“Some of the injured are receiving medical attention at Adi hospital in Daudu town while many other farmers are missing.”

He stated that available information indicated that the armed herders were still roaming several deserted communities in Guma LGA and appealed to security agencies to take steps to rid the communities of the marauders.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Udeme Edet who confirmed the development said, “yes we were informed, our men are already on it. Immediately we got the information, men were deployed and they are already investigating the matter. Normalcy has also returned to the area.”