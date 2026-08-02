Police probe viral video of officers assaulting gold seller

The Police Command in Lagos State has begun an investigation into allegations of assault by some of its officers following the circulation of a viral video on social media.

An X user, identified by the handle @ChuksEricE, shared a video in which a man alleged that he was assaulted by police officers in the Festac area of Lagos.

In the video, the victim, a gold seller, claimed he was on his way to deliver a necklace when he was stopped and searched by the officers.

According to him, although nothing incriminating was found during the search, the officers allegedly discovered a scale he uses to weigh gold and accused him of using it to measure cannabis.

The man alleged that the officers ordered him to accompany them to the police station, but he refused, insisting that he had committed no offence.

He further claimed that the officers, who were allegedly not properly dressed in police uniforms and arrived in an unregistered bus, attempted to force him into the vehicle.

According to the victim, one of the officers struck him on the head with a gun before he was allegedly beaten.

Reacting to the viral video, the command said in a statement posted on its X handle, @LagosPoliceNG, on Saturday that it had commenced an investigation into the incident after reviewing the footage.

The command said the officers involved had been identified as personnel attached to Area E Command.

It added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Tijani, had directed the Area Commander to immediately produce the officers at the command Headquarters for further investigation and appropriate disciplinary action.

The command also appealed to the individual featured in the video to assist with the investigation by contacting its Complaint Response Unit (CRU) through 09111111150 or 09111111151.

The police assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and that anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law and the Force’s disciplinary procedures.