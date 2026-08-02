2027: We’ll deliver Taraba for Tinubu, says PDP guber candidate Bwacha

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has pledged that his party will deliver the state to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Bwacha, a former Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, said President Tinubu remained the best candidate to lead Nigeria towards sustainable development, expressing confidence that the President would win in Taraba without needing to personally campaign in the state.

The former lawmaker spoke in Jalingo shortly after unveiling Engr. Aminu Zakari as his running mate.

Bwacha attributed his support for Tinubu to what he described as the President’s decisive approach to national security challenges, economic reforms and federal infrastructure projects across the country.

On security, the PDP candidate said non-state actors had continued to test the country’s security architecture, but commended the Federal Government’s intelligence partnerships with international allies, including the United States.

Turning to Taraba’s economy, Bwacha expressed concern over the state’s fiscal situation, alleging that its debt profile had increased despite continued revenue inflows from the Federal Government.

He challenged the state government to identify any capital project executed in the last three years valued at N10 billion, reiterating his earlier pledge to withdraw from the governorship race if such a project could be presented.

Bwacha also defended his choice of running mate, saying Zakari was selected based on competence, experience and integrity rather than political considerations.

He said: “Leadership must always place competence above convenience, character above connections, and service above self.”

According to him, Zakari’s professional record and public service experience represent the kind of leadership the party seeks to provide for Taraba.

“His presence on this ticket sends a simple but powerful message: the future cannot wait. If we continue to tell our young people they are the leaders of tomorrow without trusting them with responsibility today, then tomorrow will forever remain out of reach,” he said.